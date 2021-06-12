Replacement flights will operate after regional cancellations, Aer Lingus confirms

Aer Lingus has announced a replacement flight schedule for its customers after it said earlier on Saturday that a number of regional flights had been cancelled.

Aer Lingus regional flights from Dublin and Belfast City airports to Irish and UK cities were cancelled after their operator, Stobart Air, announced it has ceased trading and said it was terminating its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus.

Of the 12 routes impacted by the announcement, alternatives for 10 will now be available in the next week.

“Late on the evening of 11th June, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was ceasing operations with immediate effect,” the airline said in an update on Saturday evening.

“Teams across Aer Lingus have been working through the night progressing alternative flying operations from tomorrow to provide a service for Aer Lingus regional customers.

“Of the twelve routes immediately impacted by Stobart Air’s decision to cease trading, Aer Lingus will operate five routes and for at least the next week BA City Flyer will operate two. Alternative operations for the outstanding routes are still being determined.

“All impacted customers are being contacted directly and offered details of an alternative flight where feasible. All impacted customers also have the option of a full refund.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to Aer Lingus Regional customers who have been affected by Stobart Air ceasing operations.”

Replacement flights

Aer Lingus said it will operate routes from Dublin to Edinburgh and Manchester, and routes from Belfast City to Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

BA City Flyer will operate routes from Belfast City to Exeter and Leeds Bradford.

Alternative operations for flights on the outstanding routes from Dublin to both Kerry and Donegal are still being determined, the airline said.

Customers scheduled to travel from Dublin to Glasgow or Newquay or from Belfast City to East Midlands are being offered alternative flights, it added.

Full details of the Aer Lingus regional replacement schedule can be found on www.aerlingus.com.