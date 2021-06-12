Roy Keane shares pictures with grandchildren as he enjoys family time before Euros

  • Home >
Saturday, June 12, 2021

James Cox

Roy Keane may be known for his fierce presence on the pitch or in the punditry box, but he looked every inch the doting grandad as he shared pictures with his grandchildren.

He shared a picture in a swimming pool with his grandson and granddaughter, as he enjoyed some ‘downtime’ before the European Championship.

Keane will be working as a pundit for ITV for the duration of the tournament.

Joking in the caption, the Manchester United legend wrote: “Downtime before the Euros. Health and safety has gone mad, apparently kids now need to wear armbands.”

Instagram: officialkeane16

Keane surprised many when he set up his Instagram in February as he has often spoken about his dislike of social media in the past.

The account quickly notched up followers, and he now has 1.4 million fans following him on the platform.

He previously revealed he was a grandfather after sharing pictures with his grandson and granddaughter.

