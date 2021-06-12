Two men arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €120k and ammunition

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested two men following the seizure of drugs worth in excess of €120,000 and ammunition in Coolock. Dublin, on Friday, June 11th.

Heroin with an estimated value of €112,000 (analysis pending) along with four unspent shotgun cartridges were discovered by uniformed gardaí when they stopped and searched van while on routine patrol on Malahide Road, Coolock shortly after 6.30pm.

The occupants of the van, two men in their 20s, were arrested and brought to Coolock Garda Station. Both are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 and can be held for up to three days.

Further quantities of illegal drugs — including heroin, cocaine and diazepam, worth approximately €8,500 were recovered during a follow up search of a house in the Darndale area by investigating gardaí.

All of drugs seized will be forwarded to FSI for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.