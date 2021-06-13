Death notices

Mary Foster (nee Lillis), Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, June 11th 2021 (Peacefully) in the loving care of her family. Mary wife of the late William (Bill), sadly missed by her loving son William, daughters Margaret and Olivia, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Billy and Zoe, sisters Annie and Breda, brother-in-law Billy, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary’s Gentle soul Rest in Peace

Owing to government restrictions regarding public gatherings Mary’s funeral will arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown on Saturday evening at 7.oc,. A private Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday morning (Max 50 people) at 11.30am, followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption. That can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie.