Dublin Mountains manor that once housed on-the-run Irish rebels for €2.7m

Sarah Mooney

Set on 65 acres of private woods and parklands where deer roam free in the Dublin Mountains, a manor that once housed on-the-run Irish rebels is on offer for €2.7 million.

Past and present stand side by side at Ballinascorney House, with the property’s original house — first built as a shooting lodge for the Dillon’s of Belgard around 1800 — now adjoined to a modern build by a glass walkway.

The original five-bay house once sheltered Irish republican Robert Emmet and a band of his followers, when they were on the run following the rebellion of 1803 which he led in an unsuccessful attempt to secure Irish independence.

“Due to I suppose its location and the privacy that it offers, it would have been I imagine a great place to hide out at that time,” says Gerard Farrelly of McPeake Auctioneers.

Between the original and new house, which is around 20 years old, the property boasts seven double en-suite bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an indoor swimming pool, a private gym and even a lift in its modern wing.

The privacy of the property remains intact to this day, Mr Farrelly says, describing the “stunning” approach to the house — once visitors are past its wrought iron entrance gates with a video intercom.

“The entrance into it is actually stunning, the driveway curves down… across a bridge between a river and a rock stream, and then it kind of curves back up and then you can see the house fully as you go up the driveway from there.”

The driveway leads arrivals to an enclosed courtyard outside the property, complete with a restored stone barn and outbuildings.

Inside there is 700 metres squared of residential space that includes marble floors, a formal dining room, two kitchens, a snooker room and an art room — with floor to ceiling windows providing woodland views in all the main living spaces.

The master bedroom boasts solid walnut wood floors, his and hers walk-in dressing areas and wrap-around floor to ceiling windows, while its en-suite has a jacuzzi bath and built-in surround sound like the majority of the house.

“It ticks the boxes for maybe a very fine family home for somebody who wants to be close to the city but to get away from it all,” Mr Farrelly says.

“Somebody that probably works hard and they’d like to be able to get home during their off time at weekends to enjoy a bit of peace and quiet, be able to walk through the woods.”

Mr Farrelly also notes that while the property is not being marketed commercially, its original and modern wings mean it could function as a residence and a business combined — and would make “an ideal” wellness retreat.

Despite its tranquil setting, the house’s Dublin 24 location means it is just a 12-minute drive from the M50 and around 30 minutes into the city centre.

Nearby are local villages of Terenure, Templeogue, Rathfarnham and Tallaght, and Ballinascorney golf club — meaning there’s always more to keep a resident entertained if the private swimming pool, two kitchens and 65 acres of grounds aren’t enough.