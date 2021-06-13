Embrace FARM to remember Carlow people lost or injured in farm accidents

Founders of Embrace FARM, Brian and Norma Rohan

By Suzanne Pender

This month, Embrace FARM, the farm accident support network, is hosting a #HereForYou campaign to acknowledge the support networks of those left bereaved by, or who have survived, farm accidents.

Following the success of the organisation’s first ever online Remembrance Service last year, Embrace FARM will host its eighth annual Remembrance Service for those affected by farm accidents on Sunday 27 June 2021 at 2pm. The event will be live streamed on www.embracefarm.com.

At the online Remembrance Service last year, over 220 names were honoured and the founders of Embrace FARM, Brian and Norma Rohan, are calling on Irish families to submit names of loved ones who were lost or injured in farm accidents to be remembered at the Remembrance Service at the end of this month.

People are encouraged to get involved in the ‘Here For You’ campaign on social media by expressing what support means to them and how it has helped during hard times. Join the conversation online by using the hashtag #HereForYou and tag @EmbraceFARM.

To add a loved ones name to the remembrance list please WhatsApp 085-7709966 or email [email protected] with name, county, year of death or accident and a photograph if available.

For further information follow @embracefarmsupport on Facebook and Instagram, @EmbraceFARM on Twitter, find them on LinkedIn or visit www.embracefarm.com.