Frandie was an accomplished violinist

The late Frandie Byrne

By Charlie Keegan



FRANCES (Frandie) Byrne, Woodgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow, whose death occurred peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday 21 May following a brief illness, was the former Frandie Cox from Church Street, Graiguecullen. Frandie had been ill for the final three months of her life and was hospitalised in St Luke’s for the last three weeks before her passing.

Born on 22 February 1937, Frandie was the third and eldest daughter of Frank and Catherine (Kit) (née Enright) Cox, Bridge Street, Graiguecullen. Her mother was a native of Athea in west Limerick. Frances’s father gave her the pet name of Frandie when she was a small child.

Educated in Graiguecullen National School and at secondary level by the Mercy Sisters at St Leo’s, Frandie went to work in the offices of Carlow Sugar Factory after her school days. She had to forfeit her job on her marriage in April 1960 to Eddie Byrne, Ballinabranna, brother of the late TJ Byrne, the well-known showbiz personality, who managed to Royal Showband. Eddie’s sister Kathleen McDonald resides in Ballinabranna.

A talented musician, Frandie was violinist in the St Leo’s Orchestra and in her late teens taught the instrument to pupils at her home in Bridge Street.

In 1957, the Cox family made the short trip to take up residence in Church Street, Graiguecullen.

Following their marriage, Eddie and Frandie went to live and work in London, where she gained employment with GlaxoSmithKline, the international pharmaceutical company. She later went to work as a legal secretary to a company of solicitors. Having initially lived in London, the couple moved to Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

They returned to Carlow in 1980, residing in Ashgrove, Tullow Road. Frandie gained employment as a legal secretary with Clarke Jeffers in Dublin Street, work with which she was familiar.

In all her places of employment, Frandie was highly regarded for her work ethic and her kind and pleasant demeanour.

In October 1992, she was bereaved by the death of husband Eddie at the age of 61. She subsequently went to reside in her mother’s native area of Athea for about five years before returning to Ashgrove, living opposite where she and Eddie had lived previously.

Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, celebrated Frandie’s funeral Mass on Saturday 22 May in Church of the Holy Family, Askea. The Mass was governed by Covid-19 health restrictions.

Readings at Mass were by Tanya O’Neill (niece) and David Ralph (nephew), with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by Lindsey Kennedy (niece) and Paige Collins (grandniece). The Communion gifts were brought forward by Frandie’s sister Claire Ralph and niece Frances (Fra) Ralph.

The singing of hymns was by Louise Delaney, with backing by Ollie Hennessy.

In a heartfelt tribute to her greatly-loved aunt, Tanya O’Neill described Frandie as “a very special person and so good to us throughout her life”.

Tanya continued: “At her house, together with her late husband Eddie, she hosted the First Communion and Confirmation celebrations for all her nieces and nephews. As children, we spent every St Stephen’s Day and Easter Sunday there, too. She loved to look after people and never wanted anything in return.

“Frandie was a very independent person, who lived life on her own terms and always by the motto ‘live and let live’. She brightened up a room when she walked in, was an accomplished violin player and loved music and dancing.

“Her sense of style and care in her appearance meant she always looked immaculate.”

Tanya said that Frandie had faced the ups and downs of life “by applying her lipstick and carrying herself well”.

Continuing, she said: “Frandie loved shopping and day trips with her sister Patricia (Pat) Kennedy and they were very close, as only sisters can be. Her sister Claire deserves a special mention. She put her very full life on hold for the past three months to care for Frandie. She has shown us all the true meaning of family and selflessness and we are all forever grateful to her.”

The eulogy concluded: “We all love you so much, Frandie, and will miss you every day.”

Following Mass, Frandie was laid to rest with husband Eddie in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Frandie, who was predeceased by her brother Eddie Cox, Kingswood, Pollerton, Carlow in June 2015 at the age of 70, is survived by her sisters Patricia Kennedy (Browneshill Walk, Browneshill Road, Carlow) and Claire Ralph (Idrone Park, Tullow Road), brother-in-law Ger, sisters-in-law Bernie and Kathleen, by nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Frandie’s gentle soul rest in peace.