Pick your own at Gairdin Beo

By Suzanne Pender

A ‘come pick your own’ project has started in An Gairdin Beo, Carlow on every Wednesday from 11 am to 1pm for June, July and August

As well as a limited supply of fresh vegetables and potted herbs, flowers will also be on sale.

Some chutneys made from garden produce will also be available.

In the interest of health and safety and sustainability visitors are asked to bring their own bag and tools.

You are welcome to enjoy outdoor tea and coffee , however we ask you to bring your own mug/cup.

Donation boxes will be at the cob oven area. All proceeds go back into the development and maintenance of An Gairdin Beo.

If you have a surplus of produce in your garden you are welcome to donate it to garden on the Wednesday mornings.

Unfortunately Gairdin Beo c cannot accommodate cars on the premises.