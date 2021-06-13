Sunday officially hottest day of year as Met Éireann reveals warmest locations

Sunday is officially the hottest day of the year to date, according to forecaster Met Éireann.

The forecaster tweeted this afternoon that the Oak Park weather station in Co Carlow had recorded a high of 24.6 degrees Celsius.

A short time later, Met Éireann weather reports revealed both Oak Park and the Moore Park weather station in Co Cork had recorded a new high of 25 degrees.

The other hottest temperatures in the country were recorded at weather stations in Dublin, Meath and Tipperary.

The highest temp 🌡️reached so far this year was 23.1C at Newport Furnace, Co. Mayo – we have already reached 24.6C at Oak Park Co. Carlow, making today the warmest day of year so far. pic.twitter.com/o1HmQL8Hj4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2021

The Phoenix Park weather station in Dublin clocked in at 24 degrees, while the Casement weather station in Dublin came in at 23 degrees.

In Co Meath, the Dunsany weather station recorded a high of 22 degrees and in Co Tipperary, the Gurteen station recorded a high of 21 degrees.

Prior to Sunday, the highest temperature reached so far this year was 23.1 degrees at Newport Furnace in Co Mayo.

Heat to hold up

Met Éireann has said that the heat should hold up for the rest of the evening. The rest of the day will be warm and mainly dry, with sunny spells in most areas.

There will be some cloudier periods in north Leinster and east Ulster, and it will become cloudier in the west and northwest this evening with rain and drizzle.

Monday will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells, and just a few showers in the west and northwest.

The best of the sunshine will be over the southern half of the country, the forecaster said.

It will be less humid and not as warm as today, with highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees.