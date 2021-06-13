The gift of friendship that keeps on giving

By Fr Paddy Byrne

IN A SONG made famous by the singer/songwriter James Taylor, Carole King wrote of friendship. The opening verse says it all:

When you’re down and troubled

And you need some lovin’ care

And nothin’, nothin’ is goin’ right

Close your eyes and think of me

And soon I will be there

To brighten up even your darkest night

You just call out my name

And you know, wherever I am

I’ll come runnin’

To see you again

Winter, spring, summer or fall

All you have to do is call

And I’ll be there

You’ve got a friend.

The months of lockdown have been a good time to explore the essence of our friendships or just how strong our relationships are with one another. It is often said that, in times of trouble, you find out who your true friends are.

We all have many acquaintances, the passing relationships of our frequent email exchanges, where in a few casual words we trade views. Sometimes it is with correspondents we have never met, other than as a recognised name in our inbox. Gradually, over a period of time, trust and acceptance is built up and a personal understanding develops, to the extent that a friendship is formed. There are those you know you can depend on to reply.

In our lifetime, we make few lasting friendships – relationships that have real depth and understanding. We meet many people though our years in school, in further education and in our place of work. Our social contacts through clubs and societies offer another strand of experience. But real friendship has a depth of sharing that is not found in casual contact; rather, it comes from living together over an extended period of time.

That is where the boundary of friendship and love hovers uncertainly, where friendship leads to a commitment from two people to share their lives in a particular way that is recognised by those around them.

A friend who listens but doesn’t make judgment offers the opportunity for you to work through the stress and complexity of the given moment in a place of safety, trust and understanding. Often we can reach a solution by the very act of speaking; sharing with one another helps us to find our way through the complex maze that surrounds us, one step at a time.

We build friendships through shared activity, occasions of sharing that strengthen confidence. Such trust begins in small ways. It stands the test of time and circumstance and becomes valued until you can honestly say ‘you’ve got a friend’.

Because of the strength of such a bond, it is all the more painful when friends let us down. Sometimes, those in whom we placed our trust are found wanting at a time of need. Then comes the difficult work of rebuilding, of making fresh again that which has been damaged … a time of forgiveness for perceived wrong. That has to be done face to face without the interference of technology, for it is about the nature of relationships. Text messages, emails and phone calls don’t have the emotional capacity to handle such a delicate task of repair.

Those who gathered round Jesus (trusted friends) came to betray him when the chips were down. Peter, challenged during the trial of Jesus by servants, denied knowing the man on three occasions before hearing the crowing of the dawn cockerel. Later, on the shores of the lake, he was forgiven and a friendship was repaired over the sharing of a breakfast meal.

That sign of friendship, of eating together, has been missing during the virus lockdown. Offering a meal to friends in our homes, or going out for a meal together, has not been possible. Somehow, the exchange of chat over the phone has not been an adequate option. But it has been something: a reaching out, a time of listening. The open door of our friend’s home will return and we will welcome each other once again with a handshake, a hug and a gentle kiss of greeting.

May God bless your days in so many ways with good friends to love and gifts from above, with sunshine and laughter and joy ever after.

Friendship

By Khalil Gibran

And a youth said: speak to us of friendship.

And he answered saying:

Your friend is your needs answered.

He is your field, which you sow with love and reap with thanksgiving.

And he is your board and your fireside.

For you come to him with your hunger and you seek him for peace.