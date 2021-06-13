The Nationalist visits the beautiful Huntington Castle

Our photographer Michael O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places around Co Carlow. This is what he found when he visited Huntington Castle and gardens in Clonegal
Serving up the treats in the tearooms were Clodagh Hayden and Jenna Byrne
Enjoying the sunshine in the grounds of Huntington Castle were Jennifer McCabe and Maryann Brennan
Huntington’s owner Alexander Durdin Roberstown with his dogs Bill and Myrtle
Paul and Isabella Gorby and their children Ethan and Gabriel
Nadia Volkova and her daughter Kseniga
Brid Deegan, her daughter Yvonne and grandson Cian
Padraig and Sara Byrne with their daughter Alice
Redmond O’Hanlon, his wife Maureen O’Hara and and their sons Cíaran and Fionnan
Percy the Peacock is a popular attraction at Huntington Castle and gardens
Huntington Castle & Gardens
The chickens mingle with the visitors at Huntington Castle and gardens
Enjoying a snack in the sunshine in the grounds of Huntington Castle and gardens