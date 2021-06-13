  • Home >
The Nationalist visits the beautiful Huntington Castle

Friday, June 11, 2021

Our photographer Michael O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places around Co Carlow. This is what he found when he visited Huntington Castle and gardens in Clonegal 

 

Serving up the treats in the tearooms were Clodagh Hayden and Jenna Byrne

Enjoying the sunshine in the grounds of Huntington Castle were Jennifer McCabe and Maryann Brennan

Huntington’s owner Alexander Durdin Roberstown with his dogs Bill and Myrtle

Paul and Isabella Gorby and their children Ethan and Gabriel

Nadia Volkova and her daughter Kseniga

Brid Deegan, her daughter Yvonne and grandson Cian

Padraig and Sara Byrne with their daughter Alice

Redmond O’Hanlon, his wife Maureen O’Hara and and their sons Cíaran and Fionnan

Percy the Peacock is a popular attraction at Huntington Castle and gardens

Huntington Castle & Gardens

The chickens mingle with the visitors at Huntington Castle and gardens

Enjoying a snack in the sunshine in the grounds of Huntington Castle and gardens

