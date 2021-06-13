Women’s Aid say many domestic violence victims received no help after 999 calls

James Cox

Women’s Aid has expressed “deep concern” after a report found thousands of domestic violence victims received no help after making 999 calls.

The internal investigation found that many victims received no help after reaching out.

Some of the incidents included people who repeatedly called the emergency line and received no assistance.

Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid, said gardaí did not follow protocols if the reports are true.

“There needs to be a complete review of the internal systems and practises which clearly require some work in order to ensure that the kind of breach of procedure which is being reported can never happen again.

“Also the fact the gardaí have a very robust domestic abuse policy and guidelines as to how all members irrespective of where and how they operate within An Garda Síochána should respond.”

Women’s Aid said gardaí are key frontline responders to domestic abuse in Ireland, adding that public trust is essnetial.

Ms Benson added: “At the present moment what is of critical importance is that there is a swift, sensitive and systematic outreach to those whose calls went unanswered; to assess their safety and support needs.

“A complete root and branch revision of internal systems and practices must also be completed to ensure that such a grievous breach of procedure can never happen again.

“All members of the Garda must be reminded of their responsibilities under the Garda Domestic Abuse Policy and held to this standard. We have been given assurance that these actions are currently high priorities for An Gardai Síochána,”

The chairty said Women’s Aid remains available to anyone impacted by domestic abuse 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the National Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900.