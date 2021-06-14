Carlow people splash cash on clothes after stores reopen

Carlow people were splashing the cash on clothes in May as stores reopened according to an AIB consumer report.

Carlow consumers recorded the biggest increase in spending on clothes in Ireland, up 67 per cent on April.

It seems besides clothes, Carlow people were not going splurge crazy.

Dublin recorded the highest increase in spending during May, up seven per cent on April, followed closely by Kildare, Cork, Cavan, Sligo and Galway — all recording a six per cent increase in spending. Carlow and Donegal recorded the lowest increase in spending, up just two per cent on April.

Nationally, consumer spending rose in sectors that were previously closed as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions according to the latest AIB Spend Trend report.

Spending in clothing stores (+50 per cent), homeware stores (+30 per cent) and health & beauty stores (+14 per cent) including hairdressers all saw double digit increases in May as restrictions started to lift. Meanwhile, e-commerce spending was down three per cent as consumers chose to spend in-store rather than online.

The Government’s May guidance on the proposed easing of hospitality and travel restrictions also resulted in big increases in spending on airlines (+132 per cent), hotels (+67 per cent) and restaurants (+10 per cent), as consumers had more clarity and booked ahead of the lifting of restrictions. Spending in stores that remained open throughout the pandemic such as electronics (-four per cent), hardware (-two per cent) and groceries (-two per cent) decreased as consumers shopped elsewhere.