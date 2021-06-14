Cllr Fintan Phelan (FF) is youngest-ever cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council

By Suzanne Pender

THE appointment of the youngest-ever holder of the office of Carlow’s first citizen took place this afternoon with the election of cllr Fintan Phelan as cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

The 29-year-old Fianna Fáil Carlow town councillor was proposed for the role by party colleague cllr Andrea Dalton, seconded by cllr John McDonald and supported by the council’s ruling Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael alliance.

Cllr Phelan said it was “an immense honour to be elected as cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council and first citizen of our great county – a county that I love dearly and one that I am very proud to come from”.

The AGM was held in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual – the first physical return of council meetings in 2021, following six months of conducting business online.

Present in the theatre for today’s AGM were cllr Phelan’s parents Elaine and John, his partner Sinead, sister Aisling, brothers Jack and Tim and grandparents Fintan and Nuala.

“For over a century, my family have played their role in the development of our county. When my great-great-grandmother Elizabeth first arrived in Carlow, she could not have envisaged that five generations later, her great-great-grandson would stand before you as cathaoirleach and first citizen,” said cllr Phelan.

“As the youngest-ever cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, I want to ensure that the ideas and innovative spirit of young people from right across our county are heard.

“This pandemic has been challenging for both young and old and during my term in office I look forward to drawing on their experiences to shape how we face the future,” said cathaoirleach Phelan.

Independent cllr John Cassin opposed cllr Phelan for the role as cathaoirleach, proposed by cllr Adrienne Wallace and seconded by cllr William Paton.

However, a roll-call vote resulted in 13 votes in favour of cllr Phelan to cllr Cassin’s five.

Cllr John McDonald was elected unopposed to the role of leas-cathaoirleach.

Glowing tributes were also paid to outgoing cathaoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill, who had “steered the ship” through an extremely challenging year.