Live: Vaccines at pharmacies, antigen testing at colleges, variant concerns

Pharmacies to start administering vaccines

Pharmacy chain Boots has confirmed it will offer Covid-19 vaccinations at stores across Ireland.

Covid-19 vaccines will be available in 81 Boots pharmacies nationwide from this week.

In line with the HSE vaccination schedule, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccinations are available in pharmacies for people aged 50 and over who have missed out on their vaccine or not been able to get to a vaccination centre.

Colleges to pilot rapid antigen testing

A pilot scheme of rapid Covid antigen testing has been introduced in four colleges across Ireland with the aim of preventing the spread of the disease in educational settings.

UniCov is conducting a large-scale analysis of rapid testing technologies to support students returning to campus.

The scheme began on Monday at NUI Galway, Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin and University College Cork.

Delta variant concerns

The Irish Government is considering increasing quarantine requirements for travellers from Britain amid concern over the Delta Covid-19 variant, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said on Sunday.

Currently travellers from Britain must self-quarantine but can move freely once they obtain a negative Covid-19 test no less than five days after arrival.

The Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is now the dominant strain in Britain and is proving to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha strain.