Local nursing home celebrates 60th birthday

A nursing home just over the Wicklow border is celebrating its 60th birthday.

Since opening in 1961, Ardeen Cheshire in Shillelagh has supported people to live full, independent lives.

Ardeen was the first Cheshire home in Ireland, and provides services to adults with physical, sensory, and neurological disabilities at a medium and high level of need. Cheshire Ireland’s vision is to support people to live their best possible life through the provision of tailored supports to promote wellbeing, independence, and quality of life for all people who use their services.

Opened in 1961, Ardeen was the first Cheshire Home in Ireland. It consists of a beautiful period house which is surrounded by 15 bungalows, several stone cottages and a modern respite house. Overlooking the historic town of Shillelagh, Ardeen’s location ensures residents are in close proximity to shopping and services in Wicklow, Wexford and Carlow. There is a vibrant programme of individual and group activities within the centre.

Care is provided by the dedicated team of Care Support Workers overseen by Senior Care Workers and guided by the team of Registered Nurses, Head of Care and Service Management

Acting CEO Theresa Anderson says we look forward to being in a position to celebrate Ardeen Cheshire’s 60th year in a safe manner in the coming months.

One of the people supported in Ardeen, Libby Hendrick ,said: “Ardeen has been my home for 23 years and the care I have received to date has been outstanding. I am very happy and privileged to be in Ardeen to celebrate its 60th birthday”.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman said: “I would like to congratulate Cheshire Ireland on their outstanding service for people with both physical disabilities, sensory and neurological conditions. Throughout what has been a very difficult year for people across Ireland, Cheshire have continued to meet the needs of their services users with commitment and compassion, supporting them in practical and meaningful ways.”