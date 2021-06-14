Social influencer course at IT Carlow

A course for young people who wish to become social influencers will run at IT Carlow during the summer.

The ‘Digital Hustle’ summer school is geared towards secondary school students from Transition Year to 6th year who wish to develop their online presence, build a business or launch a fan page or social justice campaign.

The course will feature ‘big name influencers;’ including Carlow’s Laura Whelan who has 600k followers on TikTok along with teachers led sessions

The hustle will introduce these students to young entrepreneurs and influencers and learn the dos and don’t of successful branding.

The school runs between 21-26 June. Email: [email protected] to apply or for more info.