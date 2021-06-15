  • Home >
CAB seize €19,000 cash, designer handbags and Rolex watch during Leinster searches

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized a number of items, including €19,000 in cash, following a search operation on Tuesday morning.

Three residential addresses, a mobile home and a business premises across counties Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wexford were searched as part of the operation conducted by CAB officers, supported by the Customs Dog Unit.

During the course of the searches the cash, a Rolex watch, a number of Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags and a number of other items of designers goods and footwear were seized.

A Volkswagen Passat, electronic devices and assorted documentation were also discovered and seized by officers.

A statement from Gardaí said: “This morning’s search operation is a significant development in an ongoing process of crime investigation targeting assets, including property assets accumulated by an individual directly involved in an organised crime group operating within this jurisdiction and internationally.

