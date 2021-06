Holy Family Boys’ NS Askea are holding a 5k fun run during the month of June.

Until 29 June, the school is encouraging everyone to run, jog, walk, cycle or scoot 5km and to donate to our school’s fundraiser. All money collected will be used to purchase laptops for our students.

Please donate at gofund.me/4fe3cdcc.

A wonderufl poster to advertise the event was designed for the fun run by a 5th class student Aaron Adetoro.