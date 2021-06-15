Invasive, dangerous plant discovered at Killerig

The Giant Hogweed at Killerig and (below) the effects of the plants on the skin

By Suzanne Pender

A FURTHER discovery of the invasive, dangerous plant Giant Hogweed has been made at Killerig, Carlow.

The plant was discovered in recent days on the Castledermot side of Killerig Cross along the R418, the second such case of the Giant Hogweed at this location.

Carlow County Council has now treated the plant with herbicide and state they will closely monitor its demise over the coming weeks.

The local authority has urged all to be vigilant if near this incident and/or any other. Giant Hogweed is a very dangerous plant and can cause lifelong skin injuries to anyone who comes into contact with it or with the unwashed implements that may have been used on these plants.

It can also be very painful if affected skin areas are subjected to sun, even years after the skin might appear to have returned to a comparatively normal state.

It has also been known to have caused sight issues when victims either had been splashed from its sap or rubbed their eyes with affected hands.

Giant Hogweed is also a prolific producer of seeds, with each flower head capable of producing in excess of 50,000 viable seeds, and each plant capable of producing several flower heads.

The seeds can remain viable for several years.

The council state that in this case at Killerig they have discovered the plant just before the flowering stage, a good time to catch it with herbicidal treatment before seeds are formed.

Further cases of Giant Hogwood have been made in previous years at Mountpleasant near Fenagh and on the island in the River Barrow between Graiguecullen bridge and Carlow Town Park, as well as its nearby river banks.

Growing near water courses presents further difficulties so there maybe re-occurrences of the plant this year at both locations or nearby. Again, caution is advised.