  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested in Drogheda in connection with attempted armed robbery

Man arrested in Drogheda in connection with attempted armed robbery

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Gardaí in Co Louth have arrested a man following an attempted armed robbery in Drogheda on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm yesterday when a woman who was walking between Park View and Patrick Street in the town was approached by a man who demanded money from her a number of times.

The man produced a handgun, which he pointed at her and pulled the trigger, however, no shot was discharged.

The man fled the scene and gardaí were called, with assistance provided by the armed support unit.

A man in his late teens was located in the area shortly after 4pm and arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery.

Separately, officers searched the vicinity and discovered a black imitation firearm at Park View, which was seized by Gardaí.

The man is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí on high-alert as rally fans plan to converge on Donegal

Tuesday, 15/06/21 - 11:59am

Housing Minister to engage with thousands expected in Dublin over mica protest

Tuesday, 15/06/21 - 11:04am

Minister announces €455,000 for promotion of Irish arts around the world

Tuesday, 15/06/21 - 11:02am