Man arrested in Drogheda in connection with attempted armed robbery

Gardaí in Co Louth have arrested a man following an attempted armed robbery in Drogheda on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm yesterday when a woman who was walking between Park View and Patrick Street in the town was approached by a man who demanded money from her a number of times.

The man produced a handgun, which he pointed at her and pulled the trigger, however, no shot was discharged.

The man fled the scene and gardaí were called, with assistance provided by the armed support unit.

A man in his late teens was located in the area shortly after 4pm and arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery.

Separately, officers searched the vicinity and discovered a black imitation firearm at Park View, which was seized by Gardaí.

The man is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.