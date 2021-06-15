Mayor of Carlow says delay in completing works at Browneshill Dolmen is a ‘total disgrace’

By Suzanne Pender

THE OPW’s extraordinary delay in completing works at the Browneshill Dolmen has been described as “utterly inexcusable” and a “total disgrace”.

For seven months, one of the county’s top tourist attractions has remained closed to the public, with visitors turned away daily from the historic site.

Cllr Fergal Browne yesterday implored on the council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan to demand that the OPW take “urgent action” and complete the work by this Monday, 21 June, which marks the summer solstice.

“I’m calling on the chief executive to please intervene … we are called the dolmen county for a reason and as a Carlow native yourself I’m asking you to take action,” insisted cllr Browne.

Speaking a yesterday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr Browne remarked that a 4,000-year-old right of way has been effectively blocked off for the first time in centuries, with visitors still regularly calling to the historic site over the past few months only to be turned away.

“Work that started in November and was meant to take four weeks is still going on and it’s a total disgrace. I’m asking the chief executive to take urgent action on this,” added cllr Browne.

Cllr John Cassin agreed with cllr Browne, adding that the work has been “dragging on” and needed to be finished urgently.