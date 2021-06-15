Men’s Sheds improve mental health and wellbeing

Irish Men’s Sheds have improved members’ mental health and wellbeing according to new research.

The Irish Men’s Sheds Association’s (IMSA) report entitled ‘The Sheds for Life Impact Report’ was launched on Monday by Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD.

The research, carried out by Aisling McGrath of Waterford Institute of Technology on behalf of the IMSA and the Irish Research Council, highlights the benefits of Men’s Sheds for promoting positive wellbeing among Irish men.

The report details the many positive health and wellbeing outcomes gained from participation in ‘Sheds for Life’ an initiative delivered directly in the Sheds and in collaboration with men, encouraging them to be active participants taking control over their own health and wellbeing. While they are local men’s shed groups in Carlow and Tullow, the study was conducted with 421 men in 22 sheds in Kildare, Waterford, Limerick and Louth. The age of the participants ranged from 27 to 90 years.

The study found that Sheds for Life has been successful in improving how members rate their health and their willingness to seek help for health issues.: There was also benefits of physical activity and increase in life satisfaction and confidence.

The research also highlights the impact that the loss of the Sheds has had on members’ wellbeing during Covid-19 with those describing themselves as lonely at 1.4% prior to shed closures and skyrocketing to 39.2% a year later, emphasising the importance of Men’s Sheds to combat social isolation among Ireland’s men.

Minister Donnelly said the report “demonstrates very clearly the positive impact which the Sheds can have for members in providing a safe, inclusive and supportive space which offers social support and a sense of purpose and belonging which is essential for wellbeing. Men’s Sheds have played a vital role in advancing men’s health in Ireland and today’s report marks another milestone on that journey.”

Enda Egan, CEO, Irish Men’s Sheds Association added: “The researchers implemented Sheds for Life, a programme developed by the Irish Men’s Sheds Association. It is a community based ten-week Health Promotion programme in the sheds, focusing on physical activity, healthy eating and mental health and other health and wellbeing components.

“A year later, the research results show significant increases in engagement with what sometimes can be a hard to reach group of men, increases in their physical activity levels, mental well-being, and understanding of their own health, an increased sense of belonging, improved healthy eating, and improved online skills.

“They also showed far greater understanding and awareness of cancer, diabetes, heart issues and suicide prevention. We are very encouraged that this targeted intervention produced such long term positive change. We see this as a cost-effective template to roll out across the country.”

Men have long been seen as a difficult to reach cohort of Irish society by health professionals. Men’s Sheds provide an area for meaningful work, skill-sharing, social support and camaraderie. A key to the success is that the programmes are delivered in an environment that the men are comfortable in, and on their own terms. It changes the narrative around how ‘men do health’. Men may not always talk face to face about these issues, but they do talk shoulder to shoulder. There are 450 men’s sheds on the island of Ireland with over 10,000 men visiting a shed every week.

Those who wish to find out more about joining a Men’s Shed can visit www.menssheds.ie