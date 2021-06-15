Ryan and Dinn Rí receive govt support for live performances

Derek Ryan and the the Dinn Rí hotel were the recipients of a special fund to support music performances this summer.

Announced today, the €151,407 allocation for Carlow particularly aims to support performances where capacity for live audiences is restricted due to Covid-19 and where funding will make live performances viable, or alternatively make them available online if audiences cannot attend due to restrictions, according to Deputy John Paul Phelan: “The objective of this funding is to provide significant employment and well being opportunities across the live entertainment sector and support the continued generation of high-quality artistic output for the general public.”

The funding is provided under the Live Performance Support Scheme (LPSS) 2021 to plan live performances across the region over the summer months.

Carlow beneficiaries of the funding are:

Made of Gold Entertainment Ltd – €52,892 towards the Derek Ryan ‘Soft Ground’ Concert Tour

Dinn Rí Hotel – €84,627 towards live streamed summer gigs including country, Irish folk, rock, pop, original/tribute bands and comedy

Deputy Phelan said there was a high level of interest in the scheme in the region, reflecting the resilient and innovative nature of the sector:

“This funding will assist in the employment of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff across the sector, bringing much-needed employment to many who have not had work for many, many months. I look forward to the delivery of the full exciting programme of activities over the coming summer and autumn period, which will be enjoyed by so many.”