Ryanair announces resumption of eight Shannon routes this week

Muireann Duffy

Ryanair have announced that flights to seven locations from Shannon Airport have resumed, while one further service will commence on Friday.

In a statement, the airline confirmed flights have already begun arriving from and departing to Barcelona-Reus, London Stansted, London Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw and Warsaw-Modlin.

The service to and from Manchester will begin later this week.

Ryanair said they will operate 18 weekly flights from the western airport, with plans to add further destinations ahead of the easing of non-essential international travel restrictions on July 19th and the introduction of the EU digital Covid certificate system.

The statement notes that the Government’s advice against all but essential international travel remains in place, but adds new measure to be implemented by staff at Shannon Airport will aim to provide a “contactless journey through the airport”.

Regional airports

This comes as the Department of Transport announced it will launch an emergency procurement process this week with a view to restoring air services between Dublin Airport and regional airports in Donegal and Kerry.

Quotes for the contract, which will be subject to a maximum term of seven months, will be sought in the coming days the department said, adding it is expected the process will be completed by early July.

The department will also launch a procurement process for a four-year contract for the continued provision of the services, which will take effect after the temporary contract has expired.