Travellers from Britain must quarantine for 10 days to ‘hold back’ Delta variant – Minister

The Minister for Transport has said people travelling from Britain to Ireland must quarantine for 10 days instead of five to slow the spread of the Delta variant.

Currently travellers from Britain must self-quarantine at home but can move freely once they obtain a negative Covid-19 test no less than five days after arrival.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in India, is now the dominant strain in Britain and is proving to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha strain.

We’re changing the rules of travel from the UK to try and hold it back as long as possible and get as many vaccines out

The extension of the quarantine period for travellers from Britain is part of new plans going to Cabinet this morning, aimed at limiting the spread of the variant.

The Cabinet is expected to decide to increase the self-isolation period for travellers from Britain from five to 10 days for partially vaccinated people. Fully vaccinated passengers will face no quarantine. Two negative PCR tests will also need to be produced by travellers.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan told Newstalk radio that the Government is monitoring the spread of the variant ahead of the next easing of restrictions in July.

“There is the Delta variant in our country, and that’s one of the reasons I suppose we’re changing the rules of travel from the UK to try and hold it back as long as possible and get as many vaccines out,” he said.

“So this is something that we’ll keep reviewing, but I think at the moment, the kind of staged [reopening] approach one we’ve been going through has been the correct one, it’s working well.”

Visa-free travel

Senior Cabinet figures have informed The Irish Times that plans to further reopen the country on July 5th will not be affected by the potential spread of the highly transmissible variant.

Unlike previous reopening steps, plans for July 5th have a heavy focus on indoor activity.

Meanwhile, visa-free travel between Ireland and 12 countries with variants of concern will be restored on Tuesday.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys will inform Cabinet she proposes to lift emergency visa requirements for Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Suriname and Uruguay.

It comes after one new country was added to the Republic’s mandatory hotel quarantine list over the weekend, while travellers from Britain have been urged to “strictly adhere” to home quarantine amid the spread of the variant.