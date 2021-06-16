329 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

Kenneth Fox

A further 320 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said there are 19 people in ICU with Covid-19 and a further 57 in hospital with the virus.

Nphet said as usual daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

The news comes as Ireland’s chief medical officer has said there is no evidence or studies on the use of rapid antigen testing for the reopening of international travel.

Dr Tony Holohan also urged caution around the use of antigen tests to give the green light to restart activities, warning that it “poses several risks”.

Dr Holohan told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that tests cannot be rolled out on the basis of people thinking they are a good idea without scientific evidence.

Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) appeared before the committee.

They have continuously objected to the use of the rapid tests among the public.

Dr Holohan said he has “no opposition whatsoever” to antigen testing but wants proper studies carried out on its use in the aviation sector.

“I’m not aware of any published data reported on these kinds of settings that apply to asymptomatic individuals,” Dr Holohan added.

“There are no independent, scientific studies published anywhere in the world that I know of.