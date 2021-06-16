Almost 8,000 workers benefitted from wage subsidy scheme in Carlow

Almost 7,000 workers in Carlow have been employed as part of the wage subsidy scheme to date.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe recently provide details of government employment supports to date following a parliamentary question by Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

6,800 employees have participated in the employment wage subside scheme which was described as “absolutely vital”. Prior to this, a temporary wage subsidy supported 8,600 workers in employment.

Minister Donohoe said: “With regard to how much money has been paid out to date under the two programmes, the answer is €82 million, with €38 million on the employment wage subsidy scheme and €44 million on the temporary wage subsidy scheme.”

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “Throughout Covid we have seen many sectors affected through no one’s fault. The Government has played a big part. It is vital that we make sure there is funding for businesses to survive. I ask the Minister to make sure that we deliver.

“I welcome that 6,800 employees in Carlow have received this because it has been much needed. I see it from speaking with people in business and working people. The money is needed. I ask that we do our best to make sure it continues.”