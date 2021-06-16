Carlow developer wins appeal against council over €833k fees

CARLOW County Council has applied to the courts for a judicial review after a row with a developer has left the local authority out of pocket by more than €800,000. Developer Milltown New Homes was successful in its appeal to An Bord Pleanála challenging €833,522 in special development and land-use charges that the council had applied on a 174-home development at Tullow Road, Carlow.

To date, Milltown have built around 40 social housing units for Carlow County Council at the site. The council has a contract with Milltown for 63 units, while the local authority is entitled to another 18 houses.

Stephen Murphy of Milltown New Homes said the council was “incorrect” in its decision to charge the fees and was pleased that the body that “make the rules” had sided with Milltown on the issue. Mr Murphy believes that development charges should not be applied to social housing at all and he was also considering challenging other charges. There is a further €773,213 in fees related to water, wastewater and roads charges that the developer would currently have to pay to the local authority.

A number of local authorities in Ireland do not charge development fees on social housing, but Carlow is not one of them.

Mr Murphy said the houses were being sold at €208,000 and profit margins were very tight. “It’s fine for private developments, who are getting more money for their houses and selling it for what they want,” said Mr Murphy, “but not for social housing. You take out the cost of water, take out the cost of roads … it is very tight.”

Around 25 employees are on staff and Mr Murphy said that having to pay the €833,522 would have had a serious impact on margins. “We would find it hard to break even on what we have done,” he said.

In a statement, Carlow County Council said: ‘Having taken appropriate legal advice, the council has applied to the courts for a judicial review of the An Bord Pleanála decision in this instance. As the matter is before the courts, it would not be appropriate for the council to comment further at this time.’

Regarding development charges on social housing, the council added: ‘There is no difference between the level or quality of services required for social housing and private housing. Development contributions fund infrastructural services and amenities. For example, the proposed community facility for the residents of the Tullow Road area will be part-funded from development contributions and will be available to all residents, whether they are living in private housing or social housing.’

Mr Murphy said it was increasingly difficult to build new housing developments, with a rise in building costs taking a toll.

“The big problem on most sites is ESB and Irish Water, as well as getting new employees,” he said. “We are finding it very, very difficult.”

Milltown had referred the contentious charges of €833,522, including special charges on water and waste water (€150,000 each) and a land-use levy of €443,522 to An Bord Pleanála in April. The developer told An Bord Pleanála that the charges went outside the county council’s development contribution scheme.

The council responded that the charges were in line with the scheme and there was provision for special charges, where ‘specific exceptional costs’ arose.

However, An Bord Pleanála said these works needed to be specified in planning conditions and they had not been.