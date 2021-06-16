Co Carlow projects to get €460k for outdoor facilities

By Suzanne Pender

EIGHT Co Carlow projects have successfully secured funding for outdoor infrastructure to the tune of €460,000.

Among the projects earmarked for funding are public realm improvements at Fairgreen, Carlow, including street furniture, the upgrading of walking routes and enhancement of public lighting.

In Tullow, a riverbank outdoor area will be developed, including the provision of a paved/covered area on existing grassed riverside public area and seating.

Hanover Park will welcome an outdoor seating area and improvements to the existing gazebo to create an outdoor classroom/performance area within the town centre zone, along with a footway to improve cycle and pedestrian links.

In Bagenalstown, the national school zone will see improvements, including regularised traffic management arrangements, parking layout and public space amenity, including seating to maximise public space in the vicinity of two primary schools in the town.

Carlow Skateboard Park will received suitable seating in the vicinity of the skate park and parking control measures such as bollards, possible parking bays and upgrading the pedestrian/cycle/skate links to local car parks.

In Tinnahinch, streetscape improvements will take place consisting of new kerbing, bollards signage and suitable paving to facilitate outdoor gathering and seating areas in the town centre zone.

A one-way system and enhancement scheme will be introduced in Borris along the link road from the viaduct to R702, including associated road markings, signage, new kerbing, footpath and pedestrian crossing.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the funding of €460,000 for eight projects in Carlow as part of the Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund.

“Carlow County Council applied to the funding stream in April for short-term measures, which would enhance outdoor urban space and improve walking and cycling facilities. I’m delighted to say that eight projects have been successful in gaining funding totalling €460,000,” said the Carlow-based TD.

“We want to ensure that we can all enjoy an outdoor summer this year and that local authorities have the resources to make it so. This funding is planned to allow for the reopening of public spaces and allowing out local communities to thrive once again,” she added.

The Carlow deputy assured that the measures are now being introduced as quickly as possible to support the gradual reopening of society in a safe manner and include projects such as kerb widening to facilitate outdoor dining, new on-street furniture, improved cycling facilities and traffic management changes that prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.