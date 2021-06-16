Convicted rapist on trial for making death threats to barristers

Stephen Bourke

A convicted rapist on trial for allegedly making death threats told gardaí he ordered the murder of the barrister who prosecuted him – and said “the only reason he’s not dead is because I decided to do it myself”.

Michael Murray (50), with an address at Seafield Road, Killiney, Dublin, is accused of leaving messages with threats to kill against Dominic McGinn SC and Tony McGillicuddy BL between November 6th, 2014 and February 11th, 2015.

Murray is also facing harassment charges over allegations he made online posts advertising Mr McGinn and two other people involved with his rape trial as prostitutes. He has pleaded not guilty to all of these charges.

At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today Detective Garda Daniel Treacy said Murray was arrested at the Midlands Prison on May 8th, 2015.

The month before, the court heard, Murray resisted a search while being taken to hospital, and got into a struggle with prison officers who spotted a white Samsung phone sticking out of his buttocks and seized it.

Det Gda Treacy told Seán Gillane SC, prosecuting, that Murray initially denied using the phone to contact Mr McGinn and Mr McGillicuddy, saying others had access to the phone.

But Murray went on to say he wanted Mr McGinn dead for prosecuting him for rape.

On Monday Murray pleaded guilty to possessing a mobile phone without the permission of the governor while he was in custody at the Midlands Prison on February 11th, 2015.

The trial continues tomorrow before Judge Karen O’Connor and a jury, and is expected to run for up to four weeks.