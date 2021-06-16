Death notices and funeral announcements

Ian Lawlor

Pallas Lower, Bennekerry, Carlow / Portlaoise, Laois

Passed away on Monday 14 June.

Funeral arrangements to be announced.

Michael Rogers

32 Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Michael Rogers, June 13th 2021 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his father Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving mother Sheila, sister Julie, nephews Dan and Rory, brother-in-law, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Owing to Government guidelines, a private funeral will be held.

The funeral Mass can viewed from the Askea Parish Website on Wednesday morning (June 16th ) at 11am using the link below. Following Mass a private cremation service will take place.