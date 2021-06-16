Death notices and funeral announcements

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

RIP

 

Ian Lawlor
Pallas Lower, Bennekerry, Carlow / Portlaoise, Laois
Passed away on Monday 14 June.
Funeral arrangements to be announced.

Michael Rogers 
32 Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow
Michael Rogers, June 13th 2021 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his father Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving mother Sheila, sister Julie, nephews Dan and Rory, brother-in-law, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.
Owing to Government guidelines, a private funeral will be held.
The funeral Mass can viewed from the Askea Parish Website on Wednesday morning (June 16th ) at 11am using the link below. Following Mass a private cremation service will take place.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Entries open for ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’ contest

Wednesday, 16/06/21 - 1:02pm

Outgoing cathaoirleach plants three trees to mark his term in office

Wednesday, 16/06/21 - 12:55pm

Proposed new Carlow town junction among first of its kind in Ireland

Wednesday, 16/06/21 - 10:45am