Photos of the mould and damp evident in the Carlow town apartment the woman shares with her three young children

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW mother of three young children believes their damp, mouldy apartment would actually be condemned if the council ever gets around to inspecting it.

The 23-year-old lone parent and her young family are now forced to sleep in the apartment’s living room, because its two bedrooms are uninhabitable, with mould and damp seeping through the walls and floor.

“The strain is just terrible, it really does affect your mental health … we can’t keep living like this. If this place was inspected, it would be condemned,” she told The Nationalist.

Rent for the Carlow town apartment is €750 a month. The family is in receipt of Carlow County Council’s Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), which contributes €630 to the rent. Despite her limited means, the mother then pays €120 to the landlord and €36 to the council each month.

The apartment has never been inspected by the council.

The mother, who did not wish to be named, spoke emotionally of the terrible stress that their living conditions are placing on her sons aged three and two, both of whom have sensory issues and are awaiting assessment for autism. Her five-month-old daughter has a condition called laryngomalacia, which results in the softening of the tissues of the larynx (voice box), which can fall over the airway opening and partially block it.

The mum believes their damp, first-floor apartment with its lack of ventilation and their dire sleeping arrangements have contributed to the infant’s poor health.

“She’s keeps getting chest and throat infections … she’s had four antibiotics since she’s been born. My two-year-old son was in St Luke’s Hospital last week with a chest infection and he’s on inhalers and steroids. He can’t be diagnosed with asthma until he’s five, but that’s what it looks like. I have chronic asthma myself, too,” she explains.

“Myself and the three kids are now sleeping in the sitting room because the bedrooms are so mouldy. There’s only one radiator in the apartment that works and no ventilation. The condensation is running off the windows and walls. The kitchen is so small it has two presses – that’s it – so I have to put my fridge and microwave in the bedroom because there’s no room for them in the kitchen,” she explains.

The family have been living in this upstairs apartment for two years without access to a garden or outdoor space.

“I have a triple buggy, so to get in or out of the apartment I have to bring two children up the stairs, then back down for the other, leaving the two unattended, collapse the buggy at the bottom and carry that up, too. By the time you are in or out of the apartment, you’re ready to lie down,” she says.

The woman has repeatedly made her concerns known to the landlord, but to date no repairs or enhancements have been carried out. Carlow County Council has also been made aware of her dire situation.

The mother stresses that if any other property was available she would move without hesitation, but finding suitable accommodation at €750 a month in Carlow town has proved impossible.

In a statement, Carlow County Council indicated that all private rented accommodation must comply with minimum standards as set out in the ***Housing (Standards for Rented Houses) Regulations 2019***.

‘The council in its role as housing authority is responsible for enforcing these minimum standards in rented accommodation. The council will inspect rented accommodation under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme within the first eight months of a tenancy. It also carries out planned programmes of inspection of rented properties.

‘Due to Covid-19, it has not been possible to carry out inspections in person. However, the council are currently carrying out virtual inspections, of which 253 have been carried out to date. When restrictions allow, inspections will be carried out in person,’ the statement indicated.

‘If an individual thinks that their home does not comply with the minimum standards, they should first bring the problem to their landlord’s attention. Failure to comply with the minimum standards can result in penalties and prosecution. The council can issue Improvement Notices and Prohibition Notices to landlords who breach the minimum standard regulations. Any complaint received by the council where minimum standards are not being met will be prioritised for inspection,’ it concluded.