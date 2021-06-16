Outgoing cathaoirleach plants three trees to mark his term in office

Cllr Tom O’Neill, left, with Duckett’s Grove manager, Michael Buckley

By Elizabeth Lee

CLLR Tom O’Neill’s term as cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council has just come to an end, but he wanted to acknowledge the significant difficulties experienced throughout the county due to the Covid pandemic. With the help of Michael Buckley, manager at Duckett’s Grove, cllr O’Neill planted three oak trees at the front entrance to this very popular location.

“During my term as cathaoirleach, I wanted to leave something long lasting that would mark a difficult period in our history and would serve as a reminder of our losses for generations to come,” he said.

“I chose to plant three oak trees at the beautiful historic Duckett’s Grove. I chose them to represent the three municipal districts of Carlow, Bagenalstown and Borris and the mighty oak to represent the strength and resilience that has been shown across the county over my term as cathaoirleach.”

Mr Buckley was delighted to host this living memorial.

“We have a strong ethos around both heritage and environment out here in Duckett’s Grove, and as sustainable goal champions we strive to ensure that we have a strong focus on both people and planet. This tribute will not only serve as a reminder of those we lost and of the difficulties people experienced during the pandemic but will also enhance and enrich biodiversity in the area and support many species of life well into the future.”