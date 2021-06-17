Carlow Exchange gets one step closer

By Suzanne Pender

THE multi-functional community space – The Carlow Exchange – inched another step forward in its development this week.

At Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, members unanimously agreed to move forward with the project, granting a part VIII in the planning process, which is earmarked for the former Tully’s yard at Potato Market.

Cllr John Cassin proposed the part VIII, describing it as a “welcome development in the centre of the town”. The proposal was seconded by cllr Fergal Browne.