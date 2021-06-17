Carlow Exchange gets one step closer

Thursday, June 17, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

THE multi-functional community space – The Carlow Exchange – inched another step forward in its development this week.

At Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, members unanimously agreed to move forward with the project, granting a part VIII in the planning process, which is earmarked for the former Tully’s yard at Potato Market.

Cllr John Cassin proposed the part VIII, describing it as a “welcome development in the centre of the town”. The proposal was seconded by cllr Fergal Browne.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Large extension at Pres College approved

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 5:29pm

Rathvilly councillor elected chair of Tullow Municipal District

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 5:20pm

President Michael D hails Carlow teenage hero, Miley Doran

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 4:09pm