Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tiggy Hancock

Corries House, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow. Passed away on Wednesday 16 June

House strictly private.

Funeral arrangements later.

Ian Amaral (Lawlor)

Grange Forde, Old Bennekerry, Bennekerry, Carlow / Portlaoise, Laois

Formerly of Oak Leaf Place, Portlaoise. Beloved husband of Antonio and much loved brother of Gemma, Owen, Paul and Wayne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Annette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, dearest friend Sharon, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Ian Rest In Peace

Due to current government guide lines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Portlaoise.Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so on the page below or send on in the traditional manner. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul’s Cemetery.