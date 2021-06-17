Large extension at Pres College approved

An extension to a local secondary school announced this week will have a massive impact on the provision of high quality education to the Carlow community, Deputy John Paul Phelan has said.

Welcoming the news that approval has been granted for long-awaited extension at Presentation College Carlow, Deputy Phelan said design teams should now be appointed as quickly as possible to ensure the speedy delivery of the much-needed developments.

Presentation College has been approved funding for an extension that includes 12 new classrooms, two new pastoral offices, a new special education (SET) room, a multimedia room, a music room, a design and communications graphics (DCG) room, a construction studies room and technology room/prep area, as well as two new science labs and a prep area, two project stores, a two-classroom SEN base and new staff room. Additional works planned at the school include the reconfiguring of the existing staff room and staff work room to create a general classroom and textiles room.