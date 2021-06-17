Large extension at Pres College approved

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

An extension to a local secondary school announced this week will have a massive impact on the provision of high quality education to the Carlow community, Deputy John Paul Phelan has said.

Welcoming the news that approval has been granted for long-awaited extension at Presentation College Carlow, Deputy Phelan said design teams should now be appointed as quickly as possible to ensure the speedy delivery of the much-needed developments.

Presentation College has been approved funding for an extension that includes 12 new classrooms, two new pastoral offices, a new special education (SET) room, a multimedia room, a music room, a design and communications graphics (DCG) room, a construction studies room and technology room/prep area, as well as two new science labs and a prep area, two project stores, a two-classroom SEN base and new staff room. Additional works planned at the school include the reconfiguring of the existing staff room and staff work room to create a general classroom and textiles room.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow Exchange gets one step closer

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 5:50pm

Rathvilly councillor elected chair of Tullow Municipal District

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 5:20pm

President Michael D hails Carlow teenage hero, Miley Doran

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 4:09pm