  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested as gardaí seize €592,000 worth of cannabis in Roscommon

Man arrested as gardaí seize €592,000 worth of cannabis in Roscommon

Thursday, June 17, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí arrested one man, aged in his 20s, and seized approximately €592,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation in Frenchpark, Co Roscommon yesterday.

As part of an intelligence led operation, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a residence in Frenchpark. The search was conducted at 3.30pm by the Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the course of the search, a sophisticated growhouse was discovered in the residence and external sheds on the property. A total of 139 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized, with an estimated street value of €112,000.

Approximately 22.5kg of vacuum packed cannabis herb was also seized with an estimated street value of €480,000. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

New information in search for Irish man missing in US national park

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 11:35am

Swarm of bees inspires mother and daughter to create new gin

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 11:12am

Tributes paid to Det Garda Colm Horkan on anniversary of death

Thursday, 17/06/21 - 10:50am