Moonshot to open Dublin office, create 37 new jobs

James Cox

Moonshot, the Irish co-founded data analytics company, has announced that it is establishing a Software Development Centre in Dublin creating 37 new roles over the next three years, with recruitment starting immediately.

Moonshot was founded in London in 2015 by Irish entrepreneur Ross Frenett and Vidhya Ramalingam from the United States.

The company designs new methodologies to enhance the capacity of its partners to respond effectively to the challenges of harms such as violent extremism, disinformation, gender-based violence, and organised crime.

Threat monitoring

It has delivered threat monitoring and analysis, digital campaigns, tailored interventions, and a range of other services in over 57 countries and 33 languages, for governments, tech companies, and international organisations.

Moonshot’s clients include the Department of Homeland Security, USAID, the US Department of State, the UK Home Office, and companies such as Facebook and Google.

Moonshot is a client company of IDA Ireland.

Welcoming the investment, Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “I’m really pleased that Moonshot will be establishing its new Software Development Centre in Dublin, which will create 37 new jobs over the next three years. The data analytics firm operates in over 57 countries, which is a testament to the company’s success to date. I wish the company all the best as the team embark on this new project.”

Irish talent

Ross Frenett, founder and CEO of Moonshot, said: “When I left Ireland during the great recession the thought of bringing so many jobs home would have sounded too good to be true. But this move for our company isn’t based on emotion, when we looked at talent and market access Ireland was the obvious choice.

“We’ve spent the last five years growing our capabilities, team and client base, in response to both a continual increase in demand, but also the continued evolution of the threats posed by extremists, conspiracy theorists and organised crime.”

Vidhya Ramalingam, founder and CEO of Moonshot, said: “We’re expanding our footprint and growing our team to meet some of the world’s toughest challenges head on. Establishing ourselves in Dublin is a key part of that process and our Software Development Centre will allow us to access the talent and skills we need to realise our vision. There has never been a more important moment for us to scale our mission, and our Dublin team will get us there.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “Ireland offers a safe and stable investment location with access to the EU market, an educated and skilled workforce and an attractive environment where people want to live and work. Moonshot’s decision to set up here is very welcome and is a further endorsement of Ireland’s position as a tech hub in Europe and its continued attractiveness for investments from high growth companies.”

Earlier this month Moonshot announced that it has raised $7 million in Series A funding from Beringea, the transatlantic venture capital firm, and UK-based Mercia.