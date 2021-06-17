Rathvilly councillor elected chair of Tullow Municipal District

Rathvilly’s Brian O’Donoghue was elected cathaoirleach of the Tullow MD at its AGM on Thursday.

The Fine Gael councillor received universal support and became the youngest cathaoirleach of the MD.

Cllr O’Donoghue thanked cllrs Charlie Murphy and John Murphy who had proposed and seconded him.

Cllr O’Donoghue said he had two goals as cathaoirleach. One would involve developing an informal forum for councillors with the area engineer to aid work being done.

He also believed that a council focus on the Carlow MD had been to the detriment of work in the Tullow MD and wished to rebalance this.

Cllr O’Donoghue thanked all his family and friends, most importantly his fiancee Miriam Shannon.

Fine Gael’s John Murphy was nominated as leas-cathaoirleach.

Full story in next week’s paper