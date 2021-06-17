Warm tributes paid to 15-year-old Tiggy Hancock

Fifteen-year-old Tiggy Hancock.

Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

By Elizabeth Lee

TRIBUTES have been paid to a promising young equestrian athlete Tiggy Hancock (15), who died yesterday, Wednesday, after an accident while out training.

Allegra, or Tiggy as she was known, was involved in an accident while training at an equestrian centre in Tay Lane, Rathcoole, Co Dublin. Gardaí, the fire brigade and the ambulance service attended the scene to help her and she was brought to Crumlin children’s hospital, where later she tragically passed away.

Tiggy from Corries, Bagenlstown was the adored daughter of Frank and Jane and beloved sister to Eliza and Lucy.

She was a much-loved and respected equestrian athlete and was a member of the high performance eventing programme, run by the Horse Sport Ireland (HSI). She was also a member of the Carlow and Kilkenny Hunt Pony Club.

The HSI paid a moving tribute to Tiggy.

‘Tiggy only began eventing in the autumn of 2018, making an immediate mark on the sport. Following a run of impressive performances in 2019, she was selected to represent Ireland at the Under-16 European Eventing Team Championships in Poland, where she and her team mates secured a team bronze medal.’

The statement continued that ‘Tiggy was well-liked among both junior and senior members of the Irish equestrian family and her passing will be mourned by all. The Hancock family are known throughout Ireland for their commitment to the equestrian community and those who know them will share in their grief.’

The Irish Pony Club called her a ‘wonderful ambassador’ and ‘a highly talented young athlete who was not only a wonderful team player but also a fantastic friend and teammate to many. She was and will be forever held close to the hearts of many and her memory will leave a lasting legacy on our sport for many years to come. Both Tiggy and her family have shown huge commitment to the equestrian community in Ireland and those who know them will undoubtedly share in their grief.’

Recognising how deeply the loss of Tiggy will be felt among its members, especially among the younger riders, HSI had put in place a support service for those who may need it.

The loss of a young person is always particularly hard to comprehend. This will be a difficult time for many of Tiggy’s team mates and friends in the sport. Horse Sport Ireland has a designated support person to assist individuals affected and would encourage them or their parents to come forward to seek support. They are invited to email [email protected]

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.