Clay foundations at Carlow Castle complicate repairs

Clay foundations at Carlow Castle has “major consequences” to the repair of storm damage.

That was according to Minister of State in the Department of Public Expenditure Patrick O’Donovan who gave an update on the plan to repair Carlow Castle following a parliamentary question by Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

The castle was damaged following a February 2020 storm.

Minister O’Donovan said: “Subsequent investigations led to the discovery that the base of the collapse was constructed on clay foundations which has had major consequences for the safe repair and reconstruction of this section of wall. OPW is currently working to secure an appropriate method of ensuring that the tower can be made safe for the future.”

Ballasts to provide stability and balance are now in place as is a temporary roof.

“Once the temporary works to prevent further damage are signed off, the next phase of design will commence. This will involve surveys and archaeological investigation at the base of the structure to assess it’s current condition. This will inform the repair methodology going forward. It is too early at this stage to predict what the results of these surveys and investigations will be.”