Covid: 313 new cases confirmed as over over one third of adults fully vaccinated

The Department of Health has confirmed 313 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported as of midnight on Thursday.

There are now 53 people in hospital, 15 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

As of midnight, Thursday 17 June, we are reporting 313* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 15 in ICU. 53 in hospital. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 18, 2021

In the North, there were 178 new confirmed cases of the virus, while there were 16 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Friday morning, none of whom were in intensive care.

Today’s figures come as the country reached a new daily record for Covid vaccine administration.

Over 58,000 doses were administered on Thursday, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

The health service chief executive said the State was on course to deliver 330,000 doses by the end of this week.

“Some good news for Friday,” he tweeted this morning.

“Yesterday we had our highest daily administration of vaccines at over 58,000. On course for up to 330,000 this week.

“As always, let’s protect this huge progress.”

Around 61 per cent of people in Ireland have now had their first vaccine dose while 31 per cent are fully vaccinated.