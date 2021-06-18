Hearing better has the potential to transform your life – Carlow Hearing

Sponsored Post

Early treatment of hearing loss has the potential to literally transform lives. If you or a loved one has a mild, moderate or severe hearing loss and are sitting on the fence contemplate the following:

The Benefits of Treatment

Treated hearing loss reduces anxiety, stress and frustration. The ability to once again be able to understand and join in conversation can have enormous physical and emotional benefit. For those in the workplace diminished hearing can seriously impact effectiveness and performance levels. On the other hand improved hearing will lead to better communication thus increasing the prospect of career advancement and improved earnings potential.

The Evidence

There is now incontrovertible evidence that wearing hearing aids provides significant benefits and improvement to the well-being of those with hearing loss. In a recently published study undertaken by the prestigious Johns Hopkins University, the concluding message was very simple. Treating your hearing loss can have a serious and profoundly positive effect on your quality of life.

Don’t Sit on the Fence

Most hearing loss occurs gradually and although people may be aware that their hearing has deteriorated they will often make excuses such as their loss isn’t bad enough. Hearing loss is like many other medical conditions, the earlier the intervention, the more the likelihood of a positive outcome.

What to Do

If you or a loved one are concerned about your hearing contact us at CARLOW HEARING. We will give you a Free Hearing Test and if you have a treatable hearing loss we will give you a hearing aid demonstration and/or a 30 day home trial to experience for yourself the benefits of improved hearing. All our hearing aids are designed and built by top manufacturers and are extremely discreet and comfortable to wear.

FREE Hearing Aids with PRSI

Recent changes to the PRSI Benefits scheme mean that you can now get your hearing aids for FREE from participating Hearing Aid Specialists such as CARLOW HEARING providing that you have paid the requisite PRSI contributions. You can also use your €1000 grant as partial payment against any of the latest premium hearing technologies which are highly sophisticated rechargeable bluetooth devices.

In Conclusion

Our concluding message is a simple one. If you have a hearing loss contact your Local Irish Owned Hearing Aid Specialists CARLOW HEARING and take a hearing test. There is No Charge for the test and if you need Hearing Aids they also can be provided FREE of CHARGE if you qualify for the PRSI grant. The majority of people will qualify even if they are now retired,self-employed or the spouse of an eligible person .

To book an appointment and/or check on your PRSI eligibility just give us a call

Donal Keane FdSc HAA MISHAA

Carlow Hearing,Hanover House , Carlow Town 059 9137670 / 087 1184185

Check out our website www.carlowhearing.ie