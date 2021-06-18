‘New awakening’ in Hacketstown bodes well

A plan to boost Hacketstown was broadly welcomed at a meeting of Tullow Municipal District recently.

Kieran Comerford of the Carlow Local Enterprise Office presented the Hacketstown Village Design Statement.

The draft document was born out of the Town and Village scheme and it broadly aims to develop the east Carlow town sustainably with amenities, enhance its connectivity and identity, and bring economic vitality back to the town.

Mr Comerford said the document would ultimately be used to draw down funding for local projects.

The document was welcomed by councillors.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue said there had been something of a “new awakening” in Hacketstown in recent years.

He said while the Hacketstown Community Group had been active for many years, there were vibrant new groups like Hacketstown Running Club and the Hacketstown Playground Group.

There were around 200 members of the running club while the playground was hopefully going to be built this year.

“It shows that, when the community groups and the council work together, great things can happen,” said cllr O’Donoghue.

Cllr John Murphy said the consultation with the community was the most important aspect of.

“The community has to buy into it.”

Mr Comerford said the document after the meeting would go back to a strategic policy committee meeting for further deliberation.

Similar documents had been prepared or were being prepared for Grange and Tullow.