New fee to bring carry-on bag on board Aer Lingus flights

Most Aer Lingus passengers can no longer take a free carry-on bag weighing up to 10kg on board with them, under changes to the airline’s baggage rules.

The new policy applies to flights within Europe, including to the United Kingdom, and came into force yesterday, June 17th.

It means passengers must now purchase priority boarding from €5.99 in order to take their carry-on bag on board.

Alternatively, passengers will still be able to take a 10kg bag with them free of charge, by dropping it off at check-in at the airport for it to be stored in the hold of the plane.

Those who fail to check in their bag will be charged a €35 fee to place it in the aircraft hold if they arrive at the boarding gate with it.

Exceptions

Under the new rules, all customers will still be entitled to take one smaller personal item, such as a handbag or laptop bag, on board with them to be stowed under the seat in front.

Certain customers will still be entitled to take a larger 10kg carry-on bag on board to store in an overhead locker for no additional cost, including Silver, Platinum and Concierge AerClub members and customers connecting to or from transatlantic flights.

If a passenger is connecting to or from an Aer Lingus transatlantic flight to an Aer Lingus Regional flight, a 7kg carry-on baggage allowance will apply for both parts of the journey.

AerClub Green members and other customers must purchase a 10kg carry-on bag with priority boarding if they wish to carry their bag on board, and all passengers carrying a bag on board must check in online or via the Aer Lingus app.

The new baggage policy brings Aer Lingus’ rules in line with Ryanair’s, which allows only priority boarding passengers to take one small personal bag and a larger cabin bag of maximum 10kg into the cabin free of charge.

Non-priority Ryanair customers must check in their 10kg bag for a fee.