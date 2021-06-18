Roscommon punter wins €1m Lotto prize

James Cox

A service station store in Roscommon town has been confirmed as the winning location for Wednesday night’s 9pm Daily Million top prize worth €1 million.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at Casey’s Service Station on the Athlone Road in Roscommon.

The National Lottery is continuing to urge Daily Million players in Roscommon to check their tickets carefully as one lucky player has a ticket worth €1 million.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.

The winner has become the third Daily Million top prize €1,000,000 winner so far this year, following a Limerick winner in May and a Kerry winner in January.

Jim McCausland who works as site manager for Casey’s Service Station, said: “We’re absolutely blown away with the news that one of our customers came into our store on Wednesday and essentially left as a millionaire, it’s just brilliant. There’s a huge buzz around Roscommon Town and of course in the service station this morning and we have already had a lot of people in to check their tickets to see if they are Roscommon’s latest millionaire.”

“The store is incredibly popular locally but we also have a lot of passing trade because we are on a high commuter route. We’ll be celebrating in the store today but we’ll also be reminding all of our customers to get their tickets checked to see if they are the lucky winner. We are a little biased and we hope that the winner is a local but whoever has that golden ticket, we wish them every luck in the world with their winnings,” he added.