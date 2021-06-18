Slow progress being made on Carlow Courthouse railings

The tendering process to repair a section of railings at Carlow Courthouse is nearing completion.

In an update to Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure Patrick O’Donovan said that the preferred tenderer’s price was being reviewed.

“The Office of Public Works Heritage Services Division has recently received a number of tenders for the repair of the railings at Carlow Courthouse and the design team is currently in the process of assessing them.

“The project Quantity Surveyor is reviewing the preferred tenderer’s price in detail. There is an expectation that the Quantity Surveyor will issue his report very shortly for consideration.

“If in order, the senior architect assigned to this project will directly discuss programme and other issues with the preferred tenderer. This will occur in advance of the Commissioners placing the contract with them for the execution of the works.”