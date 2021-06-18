What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 13 planning applications between 10-17 June.

Bagenalstown: Seamus O’Hara wishes to extend duration of planning permission for the refurbishment and re-use of part of Dunleckney Maltings, Bagenalstown, a protected structure. It is proposed to refurbish building 4 (323 sq m) for re-use as an enterprise centre, ancillary to the existing primary industrial use, to include visitor reception, visitor facilities, promotion of industrial building, including maltings and brewing.

John Maher wishes to construct a new slatted cubicle house at Kyletock, Closutton,

Bagenalstown.

Ballon: Peter Salter wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling at Main Street, Ballon.

Borris: Robert Canning and Shannen Treacy wish to erect a dwelling house and stables at Kilcloney, Borris.

Carlow: Woodlawn Developments wishes to retain permission for alterations to storm and foul drainage and also alteration of water main at the Millrace, Burrin Road.

Chapelstown: Brian Dowling wishes to alter existing front boundary to include raising of the existing wall and installing of steel railings at Orandeen, Chapelstown.

Hacketstown: Siobhan Whelan wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling at Rathnagrew Upper, Hacketstown.

Kellistown: Jeffrey and Laura O’Donoghue wish to construct a split-level, single-storey dwelling and a single-storey garage at Kellistown East.

Kiltegan: Shane Murphy and Michelle McDonald wish to construct a single-storey dwelling and domestic garage at Tynock, Kiltegan.

Tullow: Jingshu Guan wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling house at Park Gate, Shillelagh Road, Tullow.

Old Leighlin: Patrick Meaney and Natalie O’Carroll wish to construct a two-storey dwelling and garage at The Ridge, Old Leighlin.

Rathcrogue: Patricia Kavanagh wishes to construct a single-storey rear extension to existing detached house at Rose Cottage, Rathcrogue.

Rathvilly: Peadar and Rosaleen Nolan wish to construct of a single-storey extension at Kevin Barry Road, Rathvilly.