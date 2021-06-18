‘World class’ facility gets one step closer

By Suzanne Pender

A “WORLD class” facility for Carlow took a positive step forward this week as Carlow Central Library advanced the planning process for its ambitious plans.

Members of Carlow County Council approved a part VIII for the redevelopment of Presentation Buildings, located at the junction of Tullow Street and College Street, Carlow to include the library and tourist office.

The significant plans for the building were unveiled earlier this year and it is hoped that funding can be secured to advance the project.

At last Monday’s council meeting, planning took a step forward with the granting of a part VIII, proposed by cllr Andrea Dalton. She described the plans as having the capability of providing “a world class facility” in our local library, while also protecting the heritage of this historic Carlow town building.

The proposal was seconded by cllr Fintan Phelan and unanimously carried by members.

Cllr Fergal Browne asked about an additional car park in the area and referred to back-land on Tullow Street, which provided “great scope” for car parking facilities.

“There should be some parking or even drop-off zones for schools and colleges,” he stated.

Director of services Pat Delaney stated that car parking facilities were not included in this particular Part VIII process, but agreed to look at the situation.